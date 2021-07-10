Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $18.61 Million in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,777,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,612,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

