Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $19.08 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 462,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,180,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

