Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 612,747 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of First BanCorp. worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after buying an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 387,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after buying an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 429,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FBP stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

