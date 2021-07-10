Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521,639 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Nuance Communications worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 970,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,732 shares of company stock worth $20,086,006. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.55 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,728.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.