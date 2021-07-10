Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,236,000 after purchasing an additional 76,406 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.87. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

