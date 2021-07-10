Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Revolve Group worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

