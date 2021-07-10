Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Bruker worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.06 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

