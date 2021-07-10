Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $206.22 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.