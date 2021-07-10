Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of Sensient Technologies worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $85.99 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

