Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,305,875 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,305,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Telefônica Brasil worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

