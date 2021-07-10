Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 131,717 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,717 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.44% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

