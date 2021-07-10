Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 190,979 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.66% of Papa John’s International worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

