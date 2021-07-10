Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,403 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.98% of Cowen worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.