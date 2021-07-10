Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $19.45 Million Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 714,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,447,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $20,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $11,469,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

PLTK stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 96.25. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.