Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

