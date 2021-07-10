ASD Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, ASD has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $282.95 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.39 or 0.00875670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044907 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

