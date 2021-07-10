ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.68. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677. ASM International has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $341.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.51.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

