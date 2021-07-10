ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,956 ($64.75). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 4,835 ($63.17), with a volume of 249,894 shares.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,943.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

