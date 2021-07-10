ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

ASC opened at GBX 4,835 ($63.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,943.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,097 ($40.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

