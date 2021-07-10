Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.10 Million

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $262.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $616,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.15 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

