Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $17.55. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 82,099 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALPMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

