Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

AML traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,921 ($25.10). 377,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,957.82. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 902.78 ($11.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

