At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 367.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of At Home Group worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after buying an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

