Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ATRA stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

