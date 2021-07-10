Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Atento worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

ATTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15. Atento S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atento S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

