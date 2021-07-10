Atheios Hits Market Cap of $33,394.93 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $33,394.93 and $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 63.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,284.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.17 or 0.06273722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01468503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00395951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00145924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.29 or 0.00625797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00415752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00321822 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,510,834 coins and its circulating supply is 41,747,092 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

