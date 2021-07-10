ATN Reaches Market Capitalization of $366,947.67 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. ATN has a total market cap of $366,947.67 and approximately $4,057.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 76.9% lower against the dollar. One ATN coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044165 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.