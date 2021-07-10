Automata Network (ATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.87 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $70.87 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 1.00219261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00933967 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.