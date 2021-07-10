Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.87% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $410.00 million, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

