Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

