Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Shares of LON:AV traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 405 ($5.29). 6,193,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 409.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

