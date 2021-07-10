AXEL Price Tops $0.17 (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One AXEL coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. AXEL has a market cap of $46.91 million and $208,499.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXEL has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AXEL

AXEL is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 765,420,712 coins and its circulating supply is 277,750,710 coins. The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

