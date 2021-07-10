Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $85,996.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

