Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.