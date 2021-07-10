Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $48,408.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

