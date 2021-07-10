B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

