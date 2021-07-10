BaaSid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50,565.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and $50,565.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00876691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044462 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

