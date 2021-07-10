Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

