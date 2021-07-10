Balancer Price Down 2.3% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $152.34 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $21.94 or 0.00065239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.29 or 0.00881094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

