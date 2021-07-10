Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 315.19 ($4.12). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 312.60 ($4.08), with a volume of 830,180 shares changing hands.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

