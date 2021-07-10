Banano Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $212,938.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,600,315 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

