Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 888.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 6.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,887,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

