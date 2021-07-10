Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Callon Petroleum worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

NYSE CPE opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.