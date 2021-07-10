Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,492,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $762.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.