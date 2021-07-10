Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Enstar Group worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $238.78 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.96.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

