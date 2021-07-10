Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,284 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of G-III Apparel Group worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

GIII stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

