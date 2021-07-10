Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,616 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Encore Wire worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $6,349,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.