Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.95 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

