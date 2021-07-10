Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

