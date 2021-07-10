Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Autoliv worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 275.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 63,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Autoliv by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Autoliv by 131.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 62.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALV opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

